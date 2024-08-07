The Weeknd Announces New “Nightmare Trilogy” Haunted House At Universal Studios Hollywood

The Weeknd's spooky new attraction will arrive just in time for Halloween Horror Nights.

Today, The Weeknd took to X to announce that he's had something exciting in the works for a while now, which fans can enjoy come September. The project in question is a haunted house, dubbed the "Nightmare Trilogy," which promises a one-of-a-kind horror experience for fans. Reportedly, it will take place on select dates between September 5 and November 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.

The spooky attraction will feature music by The Weeknd and his frequent collaborator Mike Dean. For obvious reasons, supporters can't wait. "The Weeknd returns," a message written in blood reads in an ominous new video teaser, shared by Halloween Horror Nights. Check it out down below.

Halloween Horror Nights Unveils Spooky New Trailer For The Weeknd's “Nightmare Trilogy”

The exciting announcement comes after The Weeknd launched his "After Hours Nightmare" haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights in 2022. The attraction was inspired by his 2020 album, After Hours. At the time, Halloween Horror Nights executive producer and creative director John Murdy told Billboard that he didn't see The Weeknd's vision at first. After digging into his discography and speaking with him, however, it all clicked. “I knew his songs, but I didn’t really understand how it all connected to horror until I sat down and started talking to Abel and then did a deep dive into his music,” Murdy explained. “His music videos and his cinematic inspirations … Was really I think the ‘a-ha’ moment for me.”

The bar is certainly set high this time around, and social media users are looking forward to seeing what else the hitmaker has up his sleeve. What do you think of The Weeknd announcing his new "Nightmare Trilogy" haunted house coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights in September? What about the spooky new teaser? Are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.