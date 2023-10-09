Jamie Foxx Proves He’s In Good Health At Halloween Horror Nights

While some have been engaging in Halloween prep for weeks, now it's officially the time of year where people start to really kick it into gear. That was the case for Jamie Foxx, as well as any other celebrities and horror fans in general recently. Universal Studios kicked off its Halloween Horror Nights series. While Foxx may have been scared at some point he was clearly all good by the time he got the chance to pose with some of the cast for a great photo-op. According to TMZ, other celebrities like Nicole Richie and actresses Barbie Ferreira and Ariana Madix got their own great pics with the Horror Nights crew. Check out all the photos below.

Earlier this year, Jamie Foxx suffered from some kind of major health scare while on set. While it wasn't officially confirmed what happened many speculated in the months since. After an extended absence from the public eye during his recovery period, Foxx is getting back into the swing of things. Last month, cameras spotted him in Cabo enjoying a beach vacation with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. Even though an insider reported that some of Foxx's friends are concerned he could rush into marriage following his health scare, it's still nice to see him looking fully healthy.

Jamie Foxx Poses With Cast At Halloween Horror Nights

Despite his long road to making a complete recovery, Foxx has stayed very busy. Reports last month claimed that he had 8 different projects currently in the works despite his health situation. One of those is an acting role in the upcoming film The Burial which recently got its first trailer.

In the clips shared from the films Jamie Foxx takes on the role of a charismatic, fast talking lawyer. The film is a dramatization of the actual events of a real court case between two funeral home owners. What do you think of Jamie Foxx's great photo from Halloween Horror Nights? Let us know in the comment section below.

