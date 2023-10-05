Jamie Foxx’s New Film “The Burial”: What We Know

Although this one was filmed prior to his health scare, Jamie Foxx is back in action. The award-winning, multifaceted entertainer has been on hiatus for months after being hospitalized for a mysterious medical complication. The actor has assured his supporters that he's doing much better, and as he continues to recover, Foxx is now ushering in the rollout of his latest film, The Burial.

A teaser trailer has also made its way to the internet, and while it doesn't divulge much of the storyline, we do have some insights. The Burial pulls its inspiration from a true life court case involving eclectic lawyer Willie E. Gary. He was known for his elevated tone, radical energy, and monumental victories against million-dollar companies. Foxx's film is loosely based on Gary's triumph against the Loewen Group, and in the feature, the actor portrays the determined counselor.

The Million-Dollar Case

This film takes us back to the mid-1990s as Jeremiah O'Keefe, the owner of a funeral home, hires Willie E. Gary. O'Keefe and the Loewen Group, a more substantial funeral company, had a contract that hadn't been honored. With Gary's help and leadership, O'Keefe sued Loewen, and it spelled a huge judgment to the tune of $500 million dollars. However, reports also state that it was later settled for $175 million. This would also ultimately unravel all the white-collar crimes that fall through the corporate cracks.

Further, the case would spell the end of the Loewen Group, and The Burial aims to tell the tale. Albeit, much more dramatically and with Foxx standing alongside fellow icon Tommy Lee Jones, who appears as the distraught O'Keefe. “We gotta go to war," Foxx is seen passionately delivering in a teaser provided to The Root. "'Cause that’s what I think litigation is. Litigation is war, it’s a battle. A battle to the death, and I’m not talking about no bullshit either. I’m talking about some Jean-Claude Van Damme, ass-kicking sh*t!”

The character adds: “Now, I know y’all looking at me crazy, but that’s how I like to get. And if we don’t get crazy with these motherf*ckers—I’m telling you. This Loewen Group, they powerful. Gotta lotta money, gotta lotta influence. They have everything that we don’t. But we not gon’ let them intimidate us.”

The Burial Arrives Next Week

If you're looking for a break from Halloween-centered features, then The Burial is for you. Considering Foxx and Jones are just two of the noteworthy talents involved, it's set to be a hit, regardless of the season. You can stream the movie on Prime Video upon its release on Friday, October 13. It is unclear if this will be Foxx's last release for some time, as he continues to recover from his ailment that left him hospitalized. Still, his fans continue to wish him well. Make sure to check out both teaser trailers for The Burial above.

[via]