Jamie Foxx Enjoys Beach Getaway In Cabo With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx enjoyed a beach vacation with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Labor Day weekend. According to photos obtained by Page Six, the two appeared to be going strong following Foxx’s medical emergency, earlier this year.

In various photos, the two rocked matching outfits and enjoyed some PDA and hand-holding. It’s unclear exactly how long Foxx and Huckstepp have been together, but they were spotted on a trip to Cannes in May 2022. At the time, they were getting intimate on a luxury yacht on the French Riviera.

Jamie Foxx Promotes Netflix’s “Day Shift”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The vacation comes after Foxx recently opened up about the mysterious medical emergency that hospitalized him back in April. In an emotional video posted to his Instagram account in July, he explained why he kept his fans in the dark regarding his health. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn’t want you to see me like that man,” he said at the time. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show, I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Cabo isn’t the first public appearance Foxx has made since getting out of the hospital. He also attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami while partying alongside Meek Mill and LeBron James. As for his acting career, Foxx recently appeared in the films God is a Bullet and They Cloned Tyrone and stars in the upcoming movie, The Burial.

