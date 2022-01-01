Jamie Foxx Posts Thankful Video Addressing Fans’ Support, Rumors & More

After a couple of public appearances and statements, Jamie Foxx finally came through with a lengthy response to his months-long hospitalization and health situation. Moreover, given just how much this shook the pop culture world, it’s heartening and motivating to see the star entertainer in good spirits once more. “First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he remarked. Overall, he covers a lot of ground in this video including thanking fans for their support and messages, addressing rumors about his condition, and explaining why he didn’t check in with fans before.

Furthermore, apparently Jamie Foxx even had a great time with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky recently. As such, we also got this video message shortly after we spotted him at multiple locations and outings during his recovery. It’s just nice to see him healed and hopefully able to enjoy himself again. “Great to be in Vegas working with @iamjamiefoxx and @betmgm,” the NHL star captioned a picture of them on Instagram. “One of the best nights of my life with the greatest person. Big things coming soon…”

Jamie Foxx’s Video Message

Not only that, but the actor made similar promises on his Instagram as well, hinting at “big things” to come. However, despite his posts, messages, and more positive updates as of late, some people still aren’t convinced. For example, apparently he’s still in the recovery process doing some outpatient rehab as of writing this article. Therefore, it seems like Jamie Foxx still has a little ways to go when it comes to his health, but these are big improvements nonetheless.

Meanwhile, in the video above, the 55-year-old explained that he didn’t want people to see him in pain or in an unhealthy state. Instead, he wanted people to see him laughing, in the movies, cracking jokes, and for him to bring joy and not worry to others. It’s a nice sentiment, even if fans felt a bit frustrated by the vagueness, and all we can do is continue wishing him well in the future. For more news and the latest updates on Jamie Foxx, come back to HNHH.

