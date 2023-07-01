Jamie Foxx Teases “Big Things” But Fans Are Unconvinced

It’s been a tough few months for Jamie Foxx fans. The actor was suddenly hospitalized in April while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. It was the latest in a long series of issues that had hampered production. Furthermore, the coverage of Foxx’s hospitalization was a mess, with Foxx seemingly both on the verge of death and recovering well. After many conflicting reports about his status, his daughter revealed in mid-May that he had been out of the hospital for several weeks. However, for the time being, Foxx continues to recover in private.

However, Foxx has begun to make public appearances in recent weeks. He has been seen at TopGolf as well as playing pickleball. Furthermore, John Boyega gave a positive update from the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.” He continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.” Furthermore, Foxx recently threw a party to celebrate his recovery. However, not everyone is convinced.

Foxx’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Skepticism

On July 20, a new post appeared on Jamie Foxx’s Instagram account. The image showed a be-suited Foxx posing atop a gold race car as part of an ad for BetMGM. However, many fans once again took this as evidence that there was something wrong with Foxx. First, a quick investigation revealed that according to the Instagram of the photographer, the photo is actually from a 2021 marketing campaign. Second, Foxx appears with his signature fade in the image, while recent paparazzi photos show that Foxx is currently bald. While some fans have called the image “AI-generated”, it’s more likely that it’s simply an old promotional image.

However, the photographer has also claimed that these are images taken in the last two days. While that doesn’t explain how Foxx magically has his hair back, it appears that the actor is getting back to work. Despite this, there was heavy skepticism in the comments. On the other hand, there were a lot of people coming to Foxx’s defense after the image started to circulate. “If you really his fan…you won’t be in his comments harassing him just respect his privacy and support him by watching his movies and listening to his music! Dang y’all are too entitled to ppl lives,” one especially popular comment read.

