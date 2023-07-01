Jamie Foxx Throws A Party To Celebrate Health Recovery

Jamie Foxx has been getting out more and more in public after his health scare back in April. While there were reports that swayed from near-death diagnoses to being in completely fine health, it seems like he’s good enough to throw a party to celebrate his current condition. According to The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, Foxx went ahead and threw a celebration shindig for the amount of recovery he has already achieved.

“According to reports, the 55-year-old actor hosted the event at the rehab facility in Chicago, where he attended on a regular basis due to the medical emergency,” The Jasmine Brand said. And while he isn’t 100 percent back to “normal,” there’s cause for optimism. “He is still doing some outpatient rehab,” Jasmine’s source claimed, meaning Jamie Foxx is still going through therapy of some kind to remedy the mystery medical condition.

Jamie Foxx’s Long Road To Recovery

The news surrounding this Jamie Foxx rehabilitation stint has been all over the place. This is because the actor decided to keep everything as low-key as possible, never addressing the press or telling anybody outside of his circle what the condition is. Luckily, he can’t fully escape the spotlight. TMZ has caught Jamie Foxx doing a number of fun activities, including riding in a boat, going to TopGolf, and playing a few rounds of pickleball. With each activity, he seems to be in terrific shape, which further adds to the intrigue of what the emergency medical situation was.

We could speculate on this forever, or we could wait until Jamie actually tells the media and the public what was happening these last few months. Whether he actually does this is anyone’s guess. Jamie Foxx has been secretive thus far in rehab, so who knows if he’ll keep up the secrecy moving forward. But a party at the facility he was receiving treatment at is a good sign nevertheless.

