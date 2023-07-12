Jamie Foxx, who continues to recover from an undisclosed medical emergency suffered in April, has reportedly signed on as a producer for a documentary about Luther Vandross. Foxx will produce through his company Foxxhole Productions. Furthermore, Colin Firth’s Raindog Films will also be involved. The film will be directed by acclaimed documentarian Dawn Porter. Porter’s previous work includes films about anti-abortion TRAP Laws (Trapped, 2016) and former White House photographer Pete Souza (The Way I See It, 2020). Her most recent work was 2021’s Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer. The film followed journalist DeNeen Brown’s investigation into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, also known as the Black Wall Street Massacre.

Of course, Vandross himself needs little introduction. The iconic singer and producer was a staple of the music industry for many decades. He had a #1 album in 2003 with Dancing With My Father. Furthermore, he had a #2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Endless Love”, which he performed alongside Mariah Carey. However, Vandross lived a fascinating life beyond his music. Vandross’ sexuality, for example, was a topic of great debate for many years. He was confirmed to have been gay in 2017 by his close friend Patti LaBelle. However, Vandross sadly passed away from a heart attack at just 54 in 2005.

Foxx Speaks On Vandross’ Legacy

American Soul and R&B singer Luther Vandross performs on an episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show, Chicago, Illinois, June 28, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

“Luther is one of our G.O.A.T.s,” Foxx said in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.” Porter also spoke on Vandross. “Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry,” said Porter, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story.”

Foxx has previous links to Vandross as well. Foxx provided vocals for Kanye West and Twista’s 2004 song “Slow Jamz”. Foxx’s chorus directly references Vandross. Furthermore, the song also samples Vandross’ 1981 song “A House Is Not A Home”. The song was one of Vandross’ signatures. However, it itself was actually a cover of a 1964 Dionne Warwick song. However, the documentary is not the only film being made about Vandross’ life. There is also a biopic reportedly in the works, though few details are available about that project.

