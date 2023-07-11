DJ Envy says that Jamie Foxx is doing the right thing by staying off of social media and keeping his medical concerns private. The Breakfast Club host discussed Foxx’s situation during a brief interview with TMZ in New York City on Tuesday. The comments come after Foxx made his first public appearance in months over the weekend.

“I think Jamie did what he was supposed to do,” Envy said. “I think a lot of times we’re so into social media, we’re so into what people think, and we have to be the first to respond. But, I think Jamie was healing. I mean, he was rehabbing. Whatever happened with Jamie, we don’t know. But, it’s just good to see the brother out. It’s good to see him on the yacht. It’s good to see him enjoying life because the way they made it sound at one time was that it was almost over for Jamie. So, the fact that he’s out and about enjoying life is a great thing.”

DJ Envy At The BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: DJ Envy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Envy went on to discuss Foxx staying off of social media and invited him to come on The Breakfast Club when he’s doing better. He said: “And, I we all need to see how he did that on social media. He didn’t tell nobody anything on social media. He just kind of did his own thing and when he wanted to heal and tell the world, he did. So salute to Jamie. Can’t wait to get him back on The Breakfast Club.”

DJ Envy Discusses Jamie Foxx

Foxx was first hospitalized with an unspecified medical emergency back in April. While his family provided multiple updates in the months afterward, they kept details on the cause of the hospitalization private. Amid the uncertainty, there were many conflicting reports about his condition.

