Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance in front of fans over the weekend. In a video obtained by TMZ, Foxx can be seen on a boat waving to the camera as he drives by. In the clip, he appears to be in good spirits following his recent hospitalization. It remains unclear exactly what caused Foxx to be in need of medical care.

TMZ says the video was recorded on the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon. It appears that several members of his family are nearby him. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, has provided updates on his condition in the past, although without going into specifics.

Read More: John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is “All Good” Following Health Scare

Jamie Foxx At The Premiere Of “Day Shift”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Corrine isn’t the only one to provide updates on Foxx. His costar in They Cloned Tyrone, John Boyega, recently revealed that Foxx is doing “good.” He told ET Canada: “Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

Fans in the comments section of TMZ’s video on YouTube were happy to see Foxx seeming to be in good health. “I saw this earlier today and I just can’t say how pleased I am that he is doing so well!!! God bless him!!” one commented. Another wrote: “I’m glad he’s doing better now.” Despite the positive news, Foxx has still yet to speak on the matter in any interviews publically. Be on the lookout for when he does so on HotNewHipHop.

Jamie Foxx Waves To Fans

As for They Cloned Tyrone, the film will be hitting Netflix on July 21, 2023. The streaming service’s synopsis of the movie reads: “An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.” The cast additionally features David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland, and more.

Read More: “They Cloned Tyrone”: What We Know About Jamie Foxx’s New Movie

[Via]