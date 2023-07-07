John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is "All Good" Following Health Scare

In April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized following a medical emergency. Since then, updates on the status of his health have been few and far between. Moreover, the updates the public has received have been on the vague side, with various family members and friends of Foxx’s claiming he’s doing fine. Foxx has yet to make a public statement on his own health, and he hasn’t been seen since the reported health scare. Rumors even circulated that suggested Foxx was partially paralyzed, blind, and more. Those rumors were eventually squashed by family members, who claimed they were false. The actor was also reported to have suffered a stroke, which has not been confirmed.

According to one of Foxx’s co-stars of the film They Cloned Tyrone, the actor is doing okay. During a recent interview with ET Canada, John Boyega was asked about the status of Foxx’s health. When the outlet asked him whether or not he’s spoken to Foxx lately, he responded, “He’s all good. He’s all good.” He went on to say, “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to.” Another one of his They Cloned Tyrone co-stars, Teyonah Parris, added “Giving people space to heal how they need to.”

John Boyega Says He’s Waiting For Foxx To “Reappear When He Wants To”

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Last month, Nick Cannon filled in for Foxx on Beat Shazam following his hospitalization. When asked during an interview to give a health update on the actor, he said Foxx will address the public himself “when he’s ready.” He went on to describe how much Foxx values his professionalism and privacy.

“He’s handled this situation with the same manner,” Cannon explained, “you only can respect that.” According to reports, Foxx has been undergoing treatment at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago. Family members say that the actor has been “recovering well.”

