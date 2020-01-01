john boyega
- RelationshipsRay J Reacts To Princess Love & John Boyega Dating Rumors, Apologizes To MonicaAfter filing for divorce from Ray J earlier this year, Princess Love was recently spotted alongside actor John Boyega.ByCaroline Fisher5.8K Views
- MoviesJohn Boyega To Star In "The Book Of Eli" Prequel Series: What We KnowJohn Boyega is set to star in and executive produce a new prequel series called The Book Of Eli. We're looking at the details of the series.ByPaul Barnes311 Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Makes Surprise Appearance At Erykah Badu Show"It's John Boyega!" Erykah Badu shouted.ByCaroline Fisher1005 Views
- MoviesJohn Boyega Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?The invigorating saga of John Boyega, tracing his net worth, standout roles, private life, and philanthropic endeavors.ByJake Skudder2.9K Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is "All Good" Following Health ScareHis co-star says he'll "reappear when he wants to."ByCaroline Fisher904 Views
- MoviesJohn Boyega's Best Movie RolesHere are the Brit’s performances that left viewers applauding.ByDemi Phillips403 Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Reveals Recent Phonecall With Jamie FoxxBoyega said he was able to send his best wishes to Foxx directly.ByBen Mock575 Views
- Movies"They Cloned Tyrone": What We Know About Jamie Foxx's New MovieExplore the mystery and comedy of Netflix's 'They Cloned Tyrone', featuring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega. Premiering July 21. Don't miss out!ByJake Skudder1037 Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Reacts To Idris Elba Not Calling Himself A Black ActorJohn Boyega took to twitter to respond to the backlash Idris Elba faced when he refused to call himself a "Black actor." ByEmily Burr4.2K Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Humbly Reacts To Denzel Washington ComparisonsHis latest film "Breaking" has fans—and the industry—lining Boyega up to follow in the Hollywood icon's footsteps.ByErika Marie2.3K Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Is Removed From His Own Ad In Anti-Black EditJo Malone issues an apology to the "Star Wars" actor after he was cut out of a commercial he directed and starred in.ByDre D.2.0K Views
- Pop CultureMichael Rapaport Criticized For Telling John Boyega To Be "Grateful" For "Star Wars"Boyega recently spoke out about how Disney handled his "Star Wars" role, causing Rapaport to weigh in.ByErika Marie15.1K Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Doubles Down On Disney Pushing Black Characters To The Side CriticismThe actor spoke about receiving death threats and being called racial slurs just because he was a Black character in "Star Wars."ByErika Marie2.6K Views
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Officially Cancels Toxic "Star Wars" FansJohn Boyega has had enough of "Star Wars" fans who won't leave him alone.ByAlexander Cole9.6K Views
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Won't Let John Boyega Be Blackballed: "We Got You"Jordan Peele tweeted his support of John Boyega after the "Star Wars" actor gave a passionate speechByErika Marie190.7K Views
- GramJohn Boyega Told To "Try Love" By Fan After Saying He "F*cking [Hates] Racists"John Boyega went on Instagram Live to share his anger towards racists, and while he received overwhelming support, there were a few people who told him that "hate" wasn't the right emotion to have.ByErika Marie5.0K Views
- MoviesNetflix Partners With John Boyega To Produce African FilmsNetflix and John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions have teamed up to deliver "a slate of non-English feature films" focusing on African stories.ByLynn S.1.9K Views
- MoviesJohn Boyega Welcomes Sebastian Stan To The Dark Side After Angering FansSebastian Stan has the Marvel fans upset.ByCole Blake8.2K Views
- Movies"1917" Takes Down "Star Wars" With $36.5 Million Weekend Box OfficeThe Sam Mendes film takes top spot. ByKarlton Jahmal566 Views
- MoviesJohn Boyega Responds To "Star Wars" Critics With Instagram VideoBoyega doesn't care. ByKarlton Jahmal1.7K Views
- MoviesHere Is What Finn Was Trying To Tell Rey In "The Rise Of Skywalker"Finn had a secret. ByKarlton Jahmal13.0K Views