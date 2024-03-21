Ray J Reacts To Princess Love & John Boyega Dating Rumors, Apologizes To Monica

After filing for divorce from Ray J earlier this year, Princess Love was recently spotted alongside actor John Boyega.

It's been an undoubtedly busy few weeks for Ray J, and it doesn't look like the performer's life will be getting any less hectic anytime soon. Last month, for one, it was revealed that Princess Love filed for a divorce. In a joint statement, the former couple suggested the split was a mutual but "difficult" decision. Fortunately for Princess Love, however, it doesn't look like she'll be single for long. Recently, she was spotted out and about with actor John Boyega, and their body language left fans speculating that they're an item.

While one might expect Ray J to feel some type of way about Princess Love's alleged new man, he seems to be nothing but supportive. During a recent appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, he reacted to the dating rumors, appearing fond of his ex's possible next partner. “Oh that’s cool. I like him," he said. "You don’t want to be with that dude. He seems like a good dude.”

Ray J On Way Up With Angela Yee

Princess Love and John Boyega's rumored romance isn't the only thing Ray J addressed during his appearance. He also decided to apologize to Monica for urging her to tour with Brandy, which she said she didn't appreciate. He made it clear that he didn't mean any harm by his tour suggestion and instead was simply trying to give them an idea.

"Monica, if I said anything wrong I apologize," he said. "You are a great artist, you and Brandy have made history together, and all I want to do is just kind of like shake it up a little bit to get y'all to see that." What do you think of Ray J's response to rumors that Princess Love is dating John Boyega? What do you suspect he was thinking? How about his apology to Monica? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

