Charlamagne Tha God Surprises Ray J With Hilarious Diamond Test: Watch

It's no secret that Ray J likes to wear his wealth around his neck, but that hasn't stopped some fans from wondering about his jewelry's authenticity. During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, for example, Charlamagne Tha God decided to put it to the test. The hitmaker arrived wearing a diamond chain, which the host proceeded to test with a diamond-checking device. While it appears as though he was put on the spot, Ray J didn't look concerned at all, immediately standing up and volunteering to have his bling assessed.

It soon became clear why he volunteered so quickly, as he passed with flying colors. "Talk that talk Ray J!" DJ Envy interjected. "Ask him who he's playing with!" According to Charlamagne, he wasn't actually doubting his guest, but rather whoever he got the piece from. "I just wanted to make sure he's good," he claimed. "Jewelers be getting over on people."

Ray J Passes With Flying Colors

Charlamagne's test didn't stop there, however. He went on to urge the performer to take out his earrings, which he soon discovered weren't real. Ray J then jumped in to note that he never claimed they were genuine diamond earrings, even revealing that he purchased them at a CVS. "I lose too many earrings," he explained. "I ain't buying no more grillz either, I lose all my grillz."

While Ray J's diamond test was all in good fun, this isn't always the case, as evidenced by Quando Rondo's reaction to being put on the spot last year. A YouTuber pranked the rapper with a fake test, falsely declaring that his jewelry was fake. Quando Rondo later put the internet star on blast and took his bling to a real jeweler to confirm its authenticity. What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God hitting Ray J with a diamond test on The Breakfast Club? Are you surprised he passed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

