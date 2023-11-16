Ray J Explains How Blueface Has Inspired Him

Recently, Ray J took to social media to reveal how Blueface has inspired him. The performer claims that Blueface's fiancée Jaidyn Alexis' budding music career has left him wanting the same for his own partner, Princesss Love. In a new clip, he's seen with Princess and Safaree, asking followers what kind of music they want to hear from her.

"Congrats!! to @bluefasebabyy and @officialjaidynalexxis," he wrote. "Now I’m inspired to make my wife @princesslove at hit!!! Got writers on deck!! #SAFAREE @dope_shixxt and the whole squad! — what yall think the song she be about???" Blueface seems to be on board, chiming into Ray J's comments section. "Milf Music," he simply wrote.

Ray J Wants To Write A Hit For Princess Love

Jaidyn Alexis has certainly popped off in recent months, particularly thanks to her viral hit, "Barbie." The MILF Music mainstay previously gained some traction for her other witty tracks, "Post Opp," "Stewie," and more. According to Blueface, however, he's not the writing her music, specifically not her most recent catchy single. He responded to speculation that he was the mind behind "Barbie" on his Instagram Story last month, making it clear that the sassy lyrics were all her. "Jaidyn! Tell them you wrote this s**t," he demanded, prompting her to declare, "That's my s**t!" Moreover, Blueface was actually pretty offended by the rumors, insisting he would never write something so "zesty."

"You really think I wrote that?" he asked his viewers. "That's disrespectful. Y'all callin a n***a zesty? Is that what it is? So if I wrote them lyrics that make me zesty cuh? Jaidyn, tell em you wrote it. I ain't never been zesty." Regardless, if Ray J actually takes any hints from the MILF Music founder, it's safe to say that Princess Love will be topping the charts in no time. What do you think of Ray J claiming that Blueface inspired him to write Princess Love a hit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

