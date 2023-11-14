Blueface Works With Jaidyn Alexis In The Studio: Watch

Blueface shared a clip of himself in the studio working on new music with his fiancé, Jaidyn Alexis, earlier this week. In the clip, he dances along while playing a brief portion of the song for fans to digest. The collaboration comes after Blueface proposed to Alexis, earlier this year.

His followers had mixed responses to the teaser. "How he writes better music from a female’s perspective better than his own is beyond me," one user commented on a post from The Neighborhood Talk. Another shared a less positive reaction: "She need to finish learning the lyrics to Barbie before he give us more foolishness."

Blueface Attends L.A. Rams Game With Jaidyn Alexis

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 22: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) gives his jersey to rapper Blueface during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 22, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Blueface proposed to Alexis during the Los Angeles Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium in L.A. back in October. Shortly afterward, Blueface wrote on Instagram: “Don’t play with my wife on…this not a bm this not a girlfriend this my wife an you gone address her as such." He also shared various videos of her reaction to the proposal. Check out the teaser for his latest collaboration with Alexis below.

Blueface Teases New Music With Jaidyn Alexis

Prior to his relationship with Alexis, Blueface fathered a child with his ex, Chrisean Rock. Rock recently claimed that Blueface still tried to hook up with her despite being with Alexis. “I really hadda take a step back because still giving a part of me to him is f**ked up to my son [sic],” Rock wrote on Twitter, on Sunday, October 29. “How I let a n***a that don’t want to be a father to my only son still nut in me.” From there, she admitted she “almost fell for it.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis on HotNewHipHop.

