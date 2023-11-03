Chrisean Rock Threatens To “Whoop” Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface Calls Cap On Her Receipts

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been going back and forth on social media as of late, following the new mother's recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show. During her interview, Chrisean opened up about their tumultuous relationship and subsequent breakup, while claiming that the two of them continue to hook up. This was a pretty messy revelation, seeing as though he just recently proposed to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis.

Of course, Blueface denies this, though some fans suspect he's lying in order to protect his new engagement. Chrisean appears to be fed up with the entire situation, recently took to Instagram Live to vent. This time, she took aim at Blueface as well as Jaidyn, claiming that she's not trying to get in between them. "I could beat you to your house and whoop that b*tch's a**," she also warned. "Tell her to get up off her a** and go do something viral."

Read More: Blueface Shares His Side Of Chrisean Rock’s Pendant Story

Chrisean Rock Takes Aim At Jaidyn Alexis

Soon after Chrisean's threats, Blueface took to Twitter to accuse her of lying about linking up. In some new Tweets, he encouraged her to post receipts to prove that they hung out, then claimed that the receipts she provided didn't prove anything. "Make sure you post time and dates we want receipts not no coupons," he wrote. "You got us hyped thinking you had some receipts an posted a coupon smh." He went on to share a couple of screenshots of an alleged text message exchange, which shows Chrisean asking for his room number at a hotel. He initially sent her his room number, then later edited the message to remove it. According to him, he "knew it was bait so [he] flaked."

"I was alil woozy when I sent that room number an took it back in the same minute," he added. "You ain’t have to do all this fake like I deleted yo messages…. no wonder you text me out the blue asking y I deleted yo text thread." In another Tweet, he simply wrote "we never linked." After deleting the posts, Blueface said that "from this day forward [he's] not speaking on none."

Blueface Calls Chrisean's Receipts "Coupons"

Read More: Blueface Responds To Chrisean Rock’s “Slave” Comments, She Claims He Deleted Things From Her Phone

