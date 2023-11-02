Chrisean Rock Says Blueface “Wanted A Slave”

During her eagerly-anticipated appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Chrisean Rock spoke on her relationship with Blueface. Famously, the two of them had been in a tumultuous on-and-off-again relationship up until the arrival of their first child together. Now, Blueface is engaged to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis, while Chrisean is pursuing a relationship with a man who's yet to be revealed.

According to Chrisean, things ultimately didn't work out between she and her Cr*zy In Love co-star due to his overwhelming demands. She says that Blueface didn't seem interested in being faithful to her, while still expecting her to be loyal. Eventually, the reality star grew tired of the dynamic, and wanted to venture out to pursue other relationships. "We was in love," she told the Hollywood Unlocked founder. "It was just more like I couldn't really give him what he wanted. He wanted a slave."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Reveals She Threw Phone At Coi Leray Over Being Fake

Chrisean Rock Compares Blueface To A "Pimp"

Chrisean continued, revealing that while he was comfortable engaging with other women, he'd get upset when she turned the tables on him. "I be reciprocating the same energy as him, and it doesn't work when a n***a from L.A. He gives pimp daddy vibes," she explained. "'I'm the daddy I do what I do and you just, you gonna suck my d**k or what? You gonna get me the money or what?'"

While the two of them are no longer in a relationship publicly, Chrisean has claimed that they still hook up on occasion. Earlier this week, however, she revealed that's she turned him down when he wanted to sleep with her. According to the new mother, it was tough, but a step in the right direction. Of course, Blueface denied this, claiming that she was lying in order to upset his wife-to-be. What do you think of Chrisean Rock claiming that Blueface wanted a "slave" in her recent interview? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Performs Her Blueface Diss Track While He’s In Attendance At Party

[Via]