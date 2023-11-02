Chrisean Rock Reveals She Threw Phone At Coi Leray Over Being Fake

Chrisean Rock's celebrity fights are usually reserved for the Baddies reality TV show, but she can't avoid them in real life, either. Moreover, she recently confessed that she had a spat with Coi Leray over a failed collab and proximity to her then-boo, Blueface, that resulted in Rock throwing her phone in Coi's face. From what the Zeus Network darling expressed on The Jason Lee Show in a new bombshell interview, it seems like the Massachusetts MC was being "fake" in her eyes, trying to pretend like there were no tensions between them. Sounds like she just didn't want to take it that far, but alas, Rock had business to stand on.

"I thought she wanted to do a collab on some music, but really she was just trying to out me out the plan and bag my n***a and some other s**t," Chrisean Rock expressed. "I'm like, 'You can have [him], I just want the verse.'...We fell out because she wanted what she wanted. She had a hidden agenda when she hung out with me." You can find this discussion around the 2:01:30 timestamp in the full interview below.

Then, the Baltimore native claimed that she met the "Players" artist on a tour bus with GloRilla earlier this year while she was still pregnant. "[Coi Leray] in everybody face," Chrisean Rock added. "She know we not cool. You can ask anybody that was right there. N***a, I took out my phone, I'll buy a new one, I threw that b***h at her face. She just wanna sit in my face and smile. I ain't know what it was. But I didn't give a f**k what it was."

Meanwhile, this conversation also ended up revealing a lot about the mother of one's current situation. She explained a lot of the headlines, antics, developments, and huge scandals that have defined her post-childbirth media space. At least things are slightly better now, but it remains a pretty contentious and difficult spectacle to navigate. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock.

