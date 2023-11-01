Chrisean Rock Gets NSFW On Kai Cenat’s Stream, Does The Same With Jason Lee While Discussing Blueface

Chrisean Rock is a star who has come up in the last couple of years. Overall, this is mostly due to the influence of none other than Blueface. The two were a couple for quite some time and even had a child together. Although they are now broken up, they are still somehow finding new ways to make headlines. For many, this has proven to be a truly eye-rolling experience. However, for a lot of others, they simply cannot get enough of these two. At the end of the day, it is just a matter of taste.

Well, recently, Chrisean Rock got to be a guest on Kai Cenat's massive jail stream. This stream has proven to be a success in terms of viewers. As for social responsibility, well, some have differing opinions on that. Regardless, Chrisean made her presence felt yesterday. We previously reported on how she broke down in tears as Kai read her book out loud. Now, we have a clip of her getting NSFW while talking about new teeth. As you can see in the clip below, Kai and another woman were very taken aback by what Rock had to say.

Meanwhile, new clips from her interview with Jason Lee have been making their way to the internet. Overall, this has led to some interesting revelations. Of course, many of these revelations have to do with none other than Blueface. For instance, she spoke about how the two still have unprotected sex. Furthermore, she said the two hooked up not long after she gave birth, which you're not supposed to do for a certain time period.

Chrisean continues to give fans the juicy details, and they continue to give in to the drama. While some will roll their eyes, others will simply happily look on. Let us know your thoughts on this saga, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

