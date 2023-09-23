jason lee
- GossipJason Lee Believes Christian Keyes Allegations Will "Rock The Industry"The "Hollywood Unlocked" entertainer also defended the actor's good intentions, saying that he's never been one to be "messy."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jason Lee Talk "Kidnapping" Junior, Chrisean Rock Calls K Suave "Daddy""The baby wasn't looking like a Blueface baby, it was looking like a regular kid," Junior's dad told the "Hollywood Unlocked" host during their chat.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlueface Reacts To His Mom's Bombshell Interview With Jason LeeThe "BDD" artist wasn't happy about Karlissa Saffold spilling the tea, and made it clear that her issues with him are the things that he champions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKarlissa Saffold Recalls Lesbian Days Before Blueface's Birth, Wants Credit For Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" SongAfter interviewing Blue, Jaidyn, and Chrisean, it was only right for Jason Lee to sit down with the "Thotiana" rapper's mother.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran & Omarion Didn't Date Due To Chris Brown, B2K Alum Tells Jason LeeBreezy and Rueche were on and off from 2010 to 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Says Chrisean Rock Is Capping As Reactions To New Mom's Interview With Jason Lee Pour InDuring her stint on the gossip blogger's podcast, Rock alleged that she once threw her phone at Leray's head for acting "fake."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChrisean Rock Reveals She Threw Phone At Coi Leray Over Being FakeRock told Jason Lee that Coi wanted to collab, but claimed that she was just trying to get at Blueface and ignoring her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Gets NSFW On Kai Cenat's Stream, Does The Same With Jason Lee While Discussing BluefaceChrisean Rock has been going off lately. By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlueface Attempts To Rationalize Posting Photo Of Naked Son OnlineBlueface explained the situation to Jason Lee.By Alexander Cole
- TVJason Lee Teases Lengthy Interview With Chrisean RockChrisean had a lot to talk about.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Got Punched By Rah Ali, Jason Lee ClaimsJason Lee says that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's fight at the 2018 Harper's Bazaar NYFW party sparked his own beef with Nicki.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis Look Stunning At Jason Lee EventThe couple cleans up good.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJason Lee Vs. Nicki Minaj: Blogger Isn't Afraid Of A Lawsuit From The Queen Of Rap"We welcome a discovery with these folks," Lee clarified via Twitter on Friday night.By Hayley Hynes