Jason Lee Believes Christian Keyes Allegations Will "Rock The Industry"

Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked and The Jason Lee Show fame recently commented on vague allegations made by actor Christian Keyes. For those unaware, this vagueness is not due to the heft of the sexual harassment allegations themselves, as they involve some significant detail. Rather, it's because the 48-year-old did not name his alleged assailant, who is a "powerful man" within the entertainment industry. As such, many folks theorized online about who this could be, and many other celebrities spoke on the matter. As for Lee, he defended Keyes' intentions and claimed that he knows who he's talking about. With this in mind, he hinted at this being a massive story that will shake up a lot within the media.

"I know who Christian Keyes is talking about and baby this is going to rock the industry," Jason Lee penned on his Twitter page on Saturday (December 16). "Networks, icons, black Hollywood– it’s a wrap if he speaks out. And he should. @ChristianKeyes has never been “messy” so don’t question his motives." Perhaps this is something that the two will sit down to discuss in the near future, as Lee has never shied away from one-on-one interviews on heavy topics and drama.

Read More: Cardi B Got Punched By Rah Ali, Jason Lee Claims

As for the allegations themselves, Christian Keyes said that he's tried to forgive his alleged assailant, but that it becomes difficult as he receives more acclaim. Not only that, but he showed a recording device on which he has various interactions with this person, which he plans give to authorities. "The wonderful thing about confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure agreements is that they can’t prevent you from turning all of those things over to the police,” Keyes shared. “Because sexual harassment is a crime, attempted sexual assault is a felony." He also detailed rejecting this "powerful man" multiple times, and that he started carrying the recording device for protection.

"I was like, ‘I need to protect me. I’m saying no, and I don’t want this person, as powerful as they are, to try to get in the way of my work.’ So I started recording." Specifically, the model said that the man offered him $100K to "take [his] clothes off," tried to sleep with him, and more. Claudia Jordan was one of many celebrities to express support for him. "He told me some of this 15 years ago verbatim and said one day he was going to come forward. I commend him for his bravery!!" she wrote, which adds to her recent comments on big media drama. For more news and the latest updates on Jason Lee and Christian Keyes, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Jason Lee Vs. Nicki Minaj: Blogger Isn't Afraid Of A Lawsuit From The Queen Of Rap