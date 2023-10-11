Cardi B Got Punched By Rah Ali, Jason Lee Claims

Jason Lee says that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s fight at the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar NYFW party sparked his own beef with Nicki.

Back in 2018, a Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week party sparked a great deal of controversy, after it was alleged that one of Nicki Minaj's friends beat up Cardi B. There are various accounts of what actually went down that night, but the altercation is said to have surrounded Nicki spreading false information about Cardi online. Nicki denied this, claiming that Cardi came at her at the event when her friend Rah Ali stepped in.

“Rah held her head and punched her like eight, nine times, and I could hear it," Nicki said on Queen Radio. "I’m talking like the hardest punch you’ve ever heard in your life.” Cardi later denied this, claiming that if it happened, there would have been footage of it. "This my thing Nicki Minaj," she began. "How you saying I got ‘ragged’ by Rah Ali when there’s so many footages of that night every single angle and where am I getting ragged at?"

Jason Lee On Cardi B And Nicki Minaj's Feud

Now, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee has shared his version of events. During a recent episode of the Off The Record podcast, he and DJ Akademiks discussed their issues with Nicki Minaj. At one point, Lee brought up Nicki's beef with Cardi B. He described how their feud has led to the NYC native not being able to enjoy her successes. Lee also claimed that Rah Ali "punched" Cardi at Harper's Bazaar's New York Fashion Week party. He says this is what led to the famous "knot" on her head.

He also claims that the fight is what started his own beef with Nicki, as he had been a Cardi supporter at the time. Lee also believes that Rah punched Cardi in order to gain favor with Nicki, which she thought could get her clout. What do you think of Jason Lee's claims? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

