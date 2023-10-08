Cardi B Doesn’t Want Artists She Works With To “Pick Sides”

Cardi B has spoken on the notion of artists "picking sides" by working with her. "If I like you, and I meet you, and we do a song together, I am not looking for you to pick a side. You can work with whoever you wanna work with because at the end of the day, this is a business and you gotta look out for yourself," Cardi said in a recent interview.

The issue has become more and more prevalent in recent years as Cardi has become involved in beef with the likes of Nicki Minaj. This has led many people to believe that collaborators have to pick sides between the two in order to work with them. However, at least Cardi believes that she has no problem with people who work with those against her as long as she vibes with them also.

Read More: Cardi B And Tasha K’s Legal Battle At A Standstill

Cardi Addresses "Illuminati" Claims Leveled By Kanye

Elsewhere, Cardi has been forced to address bizarre claims made by Kanye West. West called Cardi an "Illuminati plant". In response, Cardi reshared an interview Kanye did with Jason Lee last year in which he praised Cardi. "I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean? I’ve always believed in her since she was on the show,” Kanye said in the clip that Cardi responded to with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Cardi has also threatened to wreck havoc on the internet. “I been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B the professional. But Belcalis the Demon, it be really close to come out. And I don’t want that because I don’t want to disappoint my fans. I’ma just say this: people love Cinderella until Cinderella get a glass house. Leave me the fuck alone because I come with receipts. Years old receipts. I got receipts on all you bitches and n-ggas.”

Read More: Cardi B’s Team Used A TikTok Hack To Fix Her Dress In A Pinch

[via]