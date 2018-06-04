picking sides
- MusicJT Called Out For Supporting Nicki Minaj Despite Megan Thee Stallion BondMegan had previously advocated for the City Girl's freedom and is a frequent collaborator, so this left a sour taste in many fans' mouths.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFredo Bang Says Rod Wave Has Ignored Him Since He Linked With NBA YoungBoyThe Baton Rouge native spoke on how he doesn't like to pick sides in beefs between people that have never wronged him personally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Doesn't Want Artists She Works With To "Pick Sides"Cardi doesn't have time for manufactured side-picking.By Ben Mock
- TVStephen A. Smith Takes A Side In The James Harden Vs Giannis BeefStephen A. Smith recently decided to weigh in on the brewing feud between James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Rides With His Mom After Fighting Dad: ReportFollowing Kevin Hunter's kerfuffle with his father in a parking lot, Wendy Williams' son shows where his loyalty lies.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott And The Jenner Sisters Spotted At Drake Party Amid Kanye BeefThe next family dinner might be a little awkward. By Alexander Cole
- MusicQuentin Miller Stays Quiet On Drake & Pusha T Beef, Supports Both SidesQuentin Miller is remaining neutral on all things Drake & Pusha T.By Alex Zidel