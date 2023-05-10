music industry
- MusicLil Nas X Will "Expose The Industry" Next FridayIt's unclear what the rapper is planning to do exactly.By Ben Mock
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Blames Himself For Being Seen As "Uncivilized"YB said it's his own fault that he's never been given a "fair shot."By Ben Mock
- Original ContentIs Hip-Hop Dead?What happens when the world's biggest genre takes the slightest downturn? The answer is a repeated history whose cycle can still be broken.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAZ Joins "Drink Champs" To Discuss Collabs, The Industry & How He Stays GroundedThe New York MC is often hailed as one of the most underrated rappers of all time, and he discusses how he looks past that label.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCassidy Hints At Knowing People Who Have Done "Way Worse" Things Than R. KellyThe rapper argued that to be mad at everyone for their crimes would mean essentially shutting down the music industry.By Ben Mock
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Slams The Music Industry As "Demonic"NBA YoungBoy says the industry is using him for entertainment.By Cole Blake
- MusicDo Rappers Pay For Beats? (Updated November 2023)Explore the cost of beats for rappers in 2023, the business behind it, and tips for buying and selling in the music industry.By Jake Skudder
- MusicSuge Knight Says The "Baddest B*tches" Are Dominating The Music IndustrySuge Knight says Cardi B, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Lizzo, and SZA are killing it right now.By Cole Blake
- MusicMonica Believes The Music Industry Forgot About HerThe Georgia singer sometimes feels like the underdog in the industry, but she's grateful for the chance to enjoy her career at her own pace.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIlla J Calls Out Fake Love for Late Brother J Dilla: "All Y'all Gross as F--k"Illa J is defending his brother.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWallo Disagrees With Juicy J's Take On The State Of Hip-HopWallo has a more optimistic outlook on the state of hip-hop than Juicy J.By Cole Blake
- MusicWallo Pens Open Letter To The “Rap Game”Wallo shared some bold opinions on the state of the music industry.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Doesn't Want Artists She Works With To "Pick Sides"Cardi doesn't have time for manufactured side-picking.By Ben Mock
- MusicRuss Wants To Troll Fans & The Industry By Faking His Streams To Make A PointThe 30-year-old called it "marketing" at the end of the day, even though he made his distaste for this practice quite clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHow Scooter Braun Built His EmpireScooter Braun built his music empire from the ground up, representing artists like Justin Bieber. With public feuds and artists leaving, his empire might topple.By Tamara McCullough
- MusicLil Wayne Doesn't Believe AI Can Touch His AbilityLil Wayne's originality is unmatched. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Discusses Music Experimentation With DJ AkademiksLil Uzi Vert is always trying out new things in their music.By Jake Lyda
- MusicIce Cube Claims The Music And Prison Industries Work TogetherIce Cube says the "same people who own the labels own the prisons."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice Continues To Dominate The Billboard Hot 100Ice Spice is at the peak of her powers.By Jake Lyda
- MusicCoi Leray Says There Are No Friends In The Industry & Rap Is A CompetitionThat being said, the 26-year-old said that it should be a friendly competition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Isn't Down With Dating People In The Music IndustrySeparating musical church and state is Ari Lennox's main goal.By Jake Lyda
- MusicBobby Shmurda Should Cool It With The Rap Criticisms, Charlamagne Tha God SaysBobby Shmurda is done with rap, but some think he needs to chill with the negativity towards the genre.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureSalt Of Salt-N-Peppa Shares How Industry Pressure Lead To Her Contemplating An AbortionSalt-N-Peppa overcame the pressure of balancing motherhood in the music industry.By Madison Murray