Ye Asks Music Industry To Respect Name Change

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has issued a statement asking the music industry to respect his legal name change. In a letter from his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, it was explained that the rapper considers "Kanye West" to be his "slave name". "Ye is a Black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else," the letter reads in part. Ye legally changed his name in October 2021, but has struggled to see the change reflected across published works. In their report of this story, TMZ used the rapper's legal name and "Kanye" interchangeably.

However, he has shown a preference for the name as far back as 2018. In an interview with Big Boy, Ye stated that he felt a connection to the name's Biblical roots. Ye is a derivative of a name for God. However, the rapper erroneously stated that it was also the most commonly used word in the Bible.

Ye Reportedly Banned From Performing In Brazil

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Elsewhere, Ye has reportedly been formally banned from performing in Brazil. Sources who spoke with the US Sun said that the rapper had been "firmly denied" a request to perform in Rio. He had expressed a desire to recreate the Rolling Stones' infamous free concert in 200. 1.5 million people attended the Copacabana Beach concert. The reason for his ban is his string of controversial behavior, both his anti-Semitic rants and his behavior in Italy with Bianca Censori.

However, Ye doesn't need to leave the US to put on controversial concerts. A number of fans have complained about his Rolling Loud concert. Ye and Ty Dolla $ign simply walked around a specially constructed stage as pre-released music played. A number of people have argued that this was a misrepresentation of the advertised concert. Furthermore, Rolling Loud has refused to confirm or deny reports that he and Ty were paid $10 million for the concert. The show was abruptly added to the concert lineup last month.

