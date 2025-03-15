Tyler Perry Condemns The Music Industry For Exploiting Angie Stone At Her Memorial Service

Tyler Perry is known for his outspoken views on industry issues in addition to his monumental entertainment career. Especially in passionate or sensitive moments, he advocates for his fellow creatives in life and in death. The business mogul was one of many stars, including Anthony Hamilton and Kirk Franklin, who spoke or are set to attend various memorial services for Angie Stone, the latest of which will go down today (Saturday, March 15) in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. During yesterday's (Friday, March 14) event in Atlanta, Perry spoke on how Stone suffered as a musical artist navigating the industry and on the injustices that folks demand accountability for.

"Y'all got to forgive me because I'm angry at the way she was treated," Tyler Perry remarked concerning Angie Stone. "I did not know all the things she was going through. Recently, I found out, 'cause I'm not on Instagram. I'm not being hooked and manipulated by an algorithm telling me what to think and how to feel. So I don't see everything. But to think that this woman was in the business for all of these years. And there's a difference between performing because you want to and performing because you have to.

RIP Angie Stone

"All of those years, all of those songs. All of that money that was owed to her, where is it?" Tyler Perry exclaimed. "It's wrong. It is wrong. And I'm tired of seeing us struggle, and go through things, and work hard and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap. But you got to be careful when you start mistreating people, especially children of God. Because the Bible says, 'Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm.'"