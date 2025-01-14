Tyler Perry Blasts Insurance Companies For Dropping Clients Amidst L.A. Fires

The filmmaker was livid.

The California wildfires have been a major talking point within the entertainment industry. It makes sense. Several notable Hollywood figures have lost their homes as a result of the fires. Others have made large donations, or dedicated their time to helping others. There's been debate as to what caused the fires, or whether some of them have been man made. One thing people have agreed upon, however, is that L.A. insurance companies were wrong to drop several clients shortly before the fires broke out. Tyler Perry made this point abundantly clear on Sunday.

The actor and director took to Instagram to make his qualms known. "Does anyone else find it appalling," Tyler Perry asserted. "That insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years. And then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?." He went on to blast the insurance companies for behaving greedily, and not making good on what was promised to thousands of clients. "People who have paid premiums all of their lives," Perry added. "Are left with nothing because of pure greed."

Tyler Perry Called Out Insurance Companies' "Greed"

Tyler Perry made it clear he was both shocked and dismayed by this occurence. "As I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can," he wrote. "I am keeping everyone in my prayers." Several celebrities have stepped up and tried to provide solutions in the wake of insurance companies' decisions. The Game has dedicated money to putting up L.A. families who were displaced by the wildfires. He has also decided to volunteer with local firefighters in an effort to make sure citizens get out safely.

Beyonce, meanwhile, has started a fund to aid these same families. The pop superstar not only pushed back an announcement she had planned for February 14, but donated $2.5 million to Los Angeles natives who had their homes burned down. Tyler Perry admitted that he was deeply affected by the damage he witnessed via social media. "Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90-year-old parents' home," he wrote. "Because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me."