Big Sean Extends His Thanks To Tyler Perry For Highlighting His Grandmother's Story

Sean's grandmother was part of the Six Triple Eight, the focus of Perry's new film.

Big Sean and Tyler Perry found an unexpected but heartening connection via the latter's upcoming film The Six Triple Eight, which plays in select theaters starting Friday (December 6) before streaming on Netflix starting December 20. On Tuesday (December 3), the Detroit rapper attended a screening for the movie alongside his mother, and spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his vested interest in it. Moreover, he and his mom held a picture of their grandmother and he thanked the director and media mogul for telling the story she's a part of. For those unaware, The Six Triple Eight tells the story of the Charity Adams-led 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a predominantly Black unit of the U.S. Women's Army Corps at the end of World War II.

Big Sean's grandmother was one of 855 non-white women who served in this unit. "Just the impact, I'm just so, so thankful. I told Tyler Perry, when I talked to him, how thankful I was because it’s kind of such an overlooked, crucial piece of American history and Black history," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The Six Triple Eight [6888] battalion connected millions and millions – over, like, 17 million pieces of mail – where there was no other means of communication to families and information and just loved ones.

Big Sean Thanks Tyler Perry

"They were fighting their own war being, you know, strong Black women during segregation and fighting for their country," Big Sean continued. "So I’m just proud of them. Not just my grandmother, proud of all of them. I was so happy to be raised by such strong Black women that are, like, embedded in my DNA and I’m forever grateful for it. And It’s a super emotional night. My grandma was incredible, and I'm sure all of these women [were]."

Meanwhile, Big Sean has more big things on the way, and it looks like the "It Is What It Is" MC is really enjoying his recent moves and experiences. As for Tyler Perry, we will see how this film lands with audiences, although from Sean's words, it sounds like an inspiring holiday flick. Here's to the Six Triple Eight and all the Black females living their best lives.