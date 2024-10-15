Big Sean & Gunna Encapsulate Humble Beginnings To Perfection In "It Is What It Is" Visual

The goal for Big Sean's latest album Better Me Than You in our eyes was to promote maturity and personal growth. Overall, the project mostly succeeded in that regard outside of a few detours in the tracklist. In terms of the quality, Sean Don definitely had some flashes of pure genius, but too many times did he revert back to some things that hold him back. Some of those drawbacks included sleepier performances and some awkward singing. All in all, though, we are happy to see the Detroit native back in action and there are still a few tracks that we go back to. One of those is Big Sean's first-ever collaboration with Gunna, "It Is What It Is." This seems to be a favorite for most that checked out this tape and it's easy to see why.
Sean and Gunna absolutely glide over Turbo's Latin-esque trap blend. The topic at hand is substantial enough to keep your interest as the successful MCs remember their journeys to fame and flex on the doubters. Both drop some gems, with one being, "No time to wait, I'ma hit in this Scat, hope they payin' attention / They try turn their back on the realest / Ain't work, what the word on me now when you fearless?" It's pretty evident that this track has tremendous replay value and Sean recognizes that as the visual for "It Is What It Is" is here now. Given that him and Gunna are rapping with that blue-collar mentality, them choosing a decrepit-looking freight train station was a smart move. It's a lowkey video, but it really needs nothing more. Check it out with the link below.