Big Sean & Gunna Encapsulate Humble Beginnings To Perfection In "It Is What It Is" Visual

The blue-collar backdrop was the right template.

Sean and Gunna absolutely glide over Turbo's Latin-esque trap blend. The topic at hand is substantial enough to keep your interest as the successful MCs remember their journeys to fame and flex on the doubters. Both drop some gems, with one being, "No time to wait, I'ma hit in this Scat, hope they payin' attention / They try turn their back on the realest / Ain't work, what the word on me now when you fearless?" It's pretty evident that this track has tremendous replay value and Sean recognizes that as the visual for "It Is What It Is" is here now. Given that him and Gunna are rapping with that blue-collar mentality, them choosing a decrepit-looking freight train station was a smart move. It's a lowkey video, but it really needs nothing more. Check it out with the link below.

The goal for Big Sean 's latest album Better Me Than You in our eyes was to promote maturity and personal growth. Overall, the project mostly succeeded in that regard outside of a few detours in the tracklist. In terms of the quality, Sean Don definitely had some flashes of pure genius, but too many times did he revert back to some things that hold him back. Some of those drawbacks included sleepier performances and some awkward singing. All in all, though, we are happy to see the Detroit native back in action and there are still a few tracks that we go back to. One of those is Big Sean's first-ever collaboration with Gunna , "It Is What It Is." This seems to be a favorite for most that checked out this tape and it's easy to see why.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.