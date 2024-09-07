Big Sean Receives Unfortunate Final Sales Results For "Better Me Than You"

Sean's haters are out and active right now.

There was a lot of potential for Better Me Than You, the sixth studio album from Big Sean. For the most part, the lead singles were extremely promising to very good. Then, when you get into the themes and ideas promised, they are mature, fairly thought-provoking, and motivating. Furthermore, the features list had a lot to offer. Gunna, Charlie Wilson, Thundercat, Kodak Black, Bryson Tiller, and The Alchemist are just a few that make a pretty star-studded cast. On the surface, there's a lot to like. However, when you get into the album and perhaps listen to it a couple of times, you probably caught some inconsistencies.

For us, those included too many instances of Sean sounding half asleep on the mic. Also, with the tracklist sitting at 21 songs, there was too much fluff and some of them sounded out of place. The Cash Cobain song was the biggest offender of this. We feel these are the reasons why Big Sean was only able to sell 22,000 copies (courtesy of DJ Akademiks) of his newest effort in its first week. Also not helping him was the fact that he was pretty inactive after the release of Detroit 2. Even though he's major artist of the 2010s, he doesn't have the same luxury of a Travis Scott to wait that long in between releases.

Haters Of Big Sean Don't Want To Hear Anymore Big Three Talk

The final results were pretty on par with the 24,000 units prediction, and with this being official, this is now his lowest first week of his career. Prior, Sean had never debuted lower than three on the charts. Now, he will be lucky to be in the top 20-25. Throughout his time in the genre, there have been a lot of people that are highly critical of the Detroit MC. Now, with these numbers confirmed, they are coming out in droves. "I don’t wanna hear no more talk from him about “Big 3” or anything among those lines", one X user states. "Damn what’s that upcoming j cole album called? Yeah this is that", another jokes. Sean has been teasing a couple of other tapes recently, so he's got more chances to reassert himself.

What are your thoughts on Big Sean only moving 22,000 copies of Better Me Than You in its first week? What do you think was the biggest reason for this precipitous fall-off from past releases? Is Sean out of his prime, or will this turn out to be a fluke? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Big Sean. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.