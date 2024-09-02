Big Sean Suggests The Alchemist Collab Album Is In The Works

Uncle Al and the Sean Don would surely craft a luxurious and tender full-length together. Here's hoping it manifests one day!

Big Sean may have just dropped his new album Better Me Than You, but he's already thinking about the future. In fact, he has a lot more full-lengths where that came from, and he spoke briefly on them during a new Complex interview. Specifically, the Detroit rapper spoke at one point about the struggles of being a famous musician and how it can stress him out. While reflecting on these emotions, he revealed that one of his perceived weaknesses and difficulties is how he works on a lot of different things at a time. It's here where fans got a hint about a full-on collab project with The Alchemist.

"I have been burnt out lately because I have chosen to take so much on by doing multiple music projects," Big Sean told the outlet. "So what I mean by that is my album and then also cooking up with Alchemist too," he said of the legendary producer behind his recent cut "Together Forever." In addition, they also collaborated on Larry June's "Palisades, CA," and surely have more gems in the vault.

Big Sean & The Alchemist's "Together Forever": Listen & Watch The Music Video

Also, Big Sean spoke on his current ideas for his TWENTY88 duo with his partner Jhené Aiko, as well as other loosies. He suggested that these two categories and others might end up on Better Me Than You or on a forthcoming project. "Conceptually, I got this song I did with KAYTRANADA called ‘My Life’ as the last song," Sean stated. "That kind of concludes the album from a conceptual standpoint, and it’s basically more so saying it is the light at the end of the tunnel, and I wanted to end it like that.