Big Sean Suggests The Alchemist Collab Album Is In The Works

BYGabriel Bras Nevares68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere - Party
Big Sean performs onstage at the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere held at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Uncle Al and the Sean Don would surely craft a luxurious and tender full-length together. Here's hoping it manifests one day!

Big Sean may have just dropped his new album Better Me Than You, but he's already thinking about the future. In fact, he has a lot more full-lengths where that came from, and he spoke briefly on them during a new Complex interview. Specifically, the Detroit rapper spoke at one point about the struggles of being a famous musician and how it can stress him out. While reflecting on these emotions, he revealed that one of his perceived weaknesses and difficulties is how he works on a lot of different things at a time. It's here where fans got a hint about a full-on collab project with The Alchemist.

"I have been burnt out lately because I have chosen to take so much on by doing multiple music projects," Big Sean told the outlet. "So what I mean by that is my album and then also cooking up with Alchemist too," he said of the legendary producer behind his recent cut "Together Forever." In addition, they also collaborated on Larry June's "Palisades, CA," and surely have more gems in the vault.

Read More: Big Sean Clarifies His Alleged Diss Toward Lil Yachty On "Better Me Than You"

Big Sean & The Alchemist's "Together Forever": Listen & Watch The Music Video

Also, Big Sean spoke on his current ideas for his TWENTY88 duo with his partner Jhené Aiko, as well as other loosies. He suggested that these two categories and others might end up on Better Me Than You or on a forthcoming project. "Conceptually, I got this song I did with KAYTRANADA called ‘My Life’ as the last song," Sean stated. "That kind of concludes the album from a conceptual standpoint, and it’s basically more so saying it is the light at the end of the tunnel, and I wanted to end it like that.

"But then, after I had already turned it in and was releasing it, I was like, I kind of do want to go one more step further. Maybe even add an alternate ending, how they do with movies and stuff to the album," Big Sean explained. "I’ve been looking at [the album] as a living, breathing being because I decided to put it out this week. I was going to keep holding onto it. I had a song with Nicki [Minaj] that I was working on. One of the TWENTY88 songs, I was like, 'Oh, it kind of fits better on the album'. But it wasn’t all the way done yet."

Read More: The Alchemist Hints At J Cole Collaboration For "The Fall Off"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...