Big Sean Confirms The Alchemist Collab Album

They weren't bluffing, and we couldn't be happier.

With so much content already releasing these days, we wouldn't blame Big Sean if some of his future plans don't end up panning out. After all, we already got a great album in Better Me Than You, an upcoming self-help-style book in 2025, and plenty of promotional content, loosies, freestyles, and press runs to boot. That's more than enough to hold us over. On that last note, though, the Sean Don recently spoke to XXL for an extensive cover story, during which he revealed a whole lot about his new LP, his personal life, and more. But one of the most interesting parts of this conversation for hip-hop fans was when he confirmed that a future plan that he had teased previously is actually panning out one day.

Moreover, Big Sean answered a question about his music video for "Together Forever," his latest collaboration with legendary producer The Alchemist. At the end of it, a new black-and-white clip plays of a completely new set of beats and bars. "That's part of a side quest I'm doing with Alchemist that me and him been locked in on," the Detroit rapper revealed. "So, excited about that. That's a project that me and Alchemist are working on together, so that's why that part is not on the album."

Big Sean & The Alchemist's "Together Forever": Stream & Watch The Music Video

So there you have it, folks: Big Sean and The Alchemist are officially working on a joint project together. This is what the former had suggested in a Complex interview from just a couple of days ago, so it's nice to get this prompt confirmation. "I have been burnt out lately because I have chosen to take so much on by doing multiple music projects," he had told the outlet. "So what I mean by that is my album and then also cooking up with Alchemist too."