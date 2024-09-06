ASAP Rocky And J Cole Get In Their Bag On New Single "Ruby Rosary"

These two skate over an Alc beat.

ASAP Rocky is in the zone right now. He may have delayed his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, but the singles have been absolutely electric. "HIGHJACK" was a trippy anthem aided by an even better video. "Tailor Swif" was a banger that had been teased months earlier. Rocky keeps his winning streak alive with "Ruby Rosary." He links up with J Cole and The Alchemist, two artists who rarely miss, and delivered an absolutely hypnotic single. It manages to sound in line with what came before, while at the same time carving out a distinct lane within the Don't Be Dumb tracklist.

Let's talk production first. The Alchemist is one of the most consistently dazzling producers in hip hop. He knows how to mold his signature sound to whomever he's working with, and he nails the off-kilter, spooky ASAP vibe. ASAP Rocky gets more melodic with his flow than he did on previous singles, and it results in a fascinating groove. J Cole reminds us that when he's on, he's one of the best feature artists in the game. He makes a meal out of this beat. His rhyme scheme is do dense yet catchy that it sounds borderline stream of consciousness. ASAP Rocky and Cole haven't been on a song together since the "TKO" remix in 2013. It should go without saying, but "Ruby Rosary" absolutely wipes the floor with its dated, JT predecessor.

