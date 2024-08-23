ASAP Rocky Catches Heat For His Dismissive Drake Beef Comments

Many folks either thought that ASAP Rocky was lying about his street involvement or is trying too hard in this Drake feud.

ASAP Rocky and Drake exchanged a lot of shots this year, and they will probably send more each other's way in the near future. This is especially true these days, as folks think that Drizzy dissed Rocky on the recent "It's Up" and considering that the New York rapper will drop an album very soon. In fact, he already allegedly dissed his Toronto enemy on the single "HIGHJACK." Regardless, what people are really talking about these days are comments from the A$AP Mob member about this feud, which basically dismissed this whole thing. This didn't sit well with some folks, especially the OVO camp.

"You got to realize, certain n***as was throwing shots for years," A$AP Rocky remarked about the Drake beef. "I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p***y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N***as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N***as sniping n***as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing." Some detractors thought that Rocky tried too hard to sidestep actually engaging with this feud, whereas others took shots at his supposedly false street ties.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Confirms J Cole Collab Amidst Ongoing Drake Beef

Fans Blast ASAP Rocky's Words For Drake

But the biggest likelihood is that A$AP Rocky simply chose to focus on his album Don't Be Dumb rather than the Drake beef. The 6ix God seems to be taking a similar approach these days, so we can probably expect some subliminal shots back and forth either way. After all, they love to shade subtly and not overtly, and they have plenty of reason to do so engagement-wise now that everyone is combing through tracks for potential disses. But DBD faced yet another delay, so we will have to wait a little more for this. Find critical reactions to this development down below.

More Reactions