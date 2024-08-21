ASAP Rocky Drops One Of His Best Music Videos Yet With "HIGHJACK"

Black-and-white Rocky is back.

ASAP Rocky's comeback season is upon us. Fans have been waiting since 2018 for new Rocky music, and the rapper is finally poised to deliver. Don't Be Dumb is slated for released on September 20th. Now, we have a music video for ASAP Rocky's new single, "HIGHJACK." The song didn't scale the charts when it dropped on August 2. It was, however, proof that the Harlem rapper still had what it took to make a slick, cloudy bop. The music video for "HIGHJACK," which dropped August 21, enhances the song tenfold. It showcases ASAP Rocky in a mold that fans haven't gotten to see in over a decade.

ASAP Rocky broke out with a singular, black-and-white aesthetic. ASAP Mob was dangerous when they first started out, but Rocky gave them a stylish flair. These strengths are on display in the "HIGHJACK" music video. It starts off minimally, but quickly descends into a beautiful, surreal collection of images. Rocky raps in different corners of the camera frame, while the perspective of the rooms around him shift. At one point, he's seen tossing bars off in a frame reminiscent of an M.C. Escher painting. It's all very trippy, which perfectly segues into the "HIGHJACK" chorus sung by Jessica Pratt.

ASAP Rocky Builds On His Original Aesthetic

"HIGHJACK" saves its most startling visuals for the second half of the song, though. While it's cool to see ASAP Rocky posted up in a series of black-and-white settings, the Jessica Pratt chorus unlocks a kaleidoscope of wild imagery. Members of the ASAP Mob seemingly celebrate in slow motion, while a camera pans through various tableaus of Rocky in different outfits. A pair of hands rock rings that have the album's title, Don't Be Dumb, written on them. A funhouse face rocks a silver grill in the background. Most curiously, a be-speckled Rocky gets up from a bed and puts on a suit.

The music video culminates with two contrasting images. One of Rocky standing above a tall building, and other of the rapper facing the wall in a mysterious room. Neither narrative is resolved, which leads us to believe there will be more to come in future Don't Be Dumb music videos. "HIGHJACK" may not be a smash hit, but in drumming up interest for what Rocky has next, the song and video could not have done a better job.