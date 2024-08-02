ASAP Rocky’s “Don’t Be Dumb” Features & Producers Revealed

"Don't Be Dumb" drops on August 30.

ASAP Rocky fans have been anxiously awaiting his new album Don't Be Dumb for a long time now, but luckily, they won't have to wait too much longer to hear it. Back in June, the performer announced that it'd be dropping on August 30, which is only a few weeks away. Of course, listeners are looking forward to it, particularly considering all of the hints that have been dropped in recent months.

According to a new Tweet from the NFR Podcast, fans can expect appearances from J Cole, Tyler, The Creator, Busta Rhymes, and more. His other half Rihanna is even believed to be on the project, which will surely make for a fan-favorite. Don't Be Dumb will also feature production from Metro Boomin, Pharrell, The Alchemist, and more. Check out the full list below.

As the release date grows closer, ASAP Rocky gave fans a peek at what's to come with a new single today, "HIGHJACK" featuring Jessica Pratt. Already, the song has made major waves, as it's speculated that Rocky dissed Drake several times. This is unconfirmed, though last week, DJ Kast One appeared on Hot 97 to discuss the album. During his appearance, he claimed he already heard it and said that Rocky plans to respond to Drake. "I heard ASAP Rocky definitely addressing a lot of the main topics that are happening out here right now," he told the outlet. "Let's just say, the list keeps going on strong... He's gonna be cemented on the list after this."