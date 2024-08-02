ScHoolboy Q Clowns TDE’s Punch Over ASAP Rocky Underwear Ad

According to ScHoolboy Q, Punch needs to "relax."

It's no secret that ASAP Rocky's Savage X Fenty underwear ad is a fan favorite, but according to ScHoolboy Q, it might have elicited too much of a reaction out of TDE's Punch. Earlier today, Punch took to X to reveal that he's been seeing the ad nonstop. He added that he found it pretty compelling too, and is considering getting a pair of his own.

"Man these Fenty drawls Rocky selling has great marketing and promotion. The ad pops up every time I scroll," he wrote. "I’m finna get some." Most fans agree that this is some solid promotion, and some even admitted that they too were tempted to get themselves a pair. ScHoolboy Q, on the other hand, took the opportunity to clown Punch for his comments.

"U gotta relax," he wrote simply alongside a laughing emoji. Fortunately for Punch, the replies are flooded with fans coming to his defense, insisting that the ad truly is impossible to escape. "He ain’t wrong though, that ad be EVERYWHERE," one claims. "Nah, dead a**. I didn’t ask for this," another says. Punch isn't the only one to find himself on the receiving end of ScHoolboy Q's clowning, however. Back in 2022, ASAP Rocky teamed up with Calvin Klein for another underwear ad, which earned him a full-on roast.

"Y'all knew I was gone pull up… I honestly don't know wat 2 say brah," ScHoolboy Q commented at the time. "This sh*t so outta pocket he put headphones on... We been friends for about 10 yrs I'm really un following u on god." Apparently, he made good on his promise too, though he's since refollowed the Fashion Killa.