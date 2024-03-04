ScHoolboy Q Ranks His Own Albums, Reveals Five-Year Process Behind "BLUE LIPS"

ScHoolboy Q is still riding high off the critical success of his new album BLUE LIPS. Moreover, the five-year wait clearly resulted in a hit for fans, and he's been very active on social media to engage with them and enjoy this moment. In fact, the TDE rapper wanted to look back on his storied career and rank all of his six projects from worst to best from his perspective. From what you'll see below, it's clear that there might be a bit of recency bias here, but an understandable one. After all, after working on an album for five years, he must feel incredibly proud to finally put it our there.

Furthermore ScHoolboy Q's "worst" project, in his opinion, is his 2011 studio debut, Setbacks, in which he says he was "finding [himself] but was pretty good for only rapping about 4-5 years." Next is 2019's CrasH Talk, which he thinks was "cHasing tHe first week number," and following that is 2014's Oxymoron, which had a "lot of pop records." Then, 2012's Habits & Contradictions lands at No. 3 on the "Pop" MC's list (which "made [him] who [he is]"), and the silver medal goes to 2016's Blank Face LP, which he thinks is "one of the most creative gangsta rap albums ever." Finally, he thinks that BLUE LIPS is his best. Check out all these explanations down below.

ScHoolboy Q's Ranking For His Own Albums

In addition to all this, the 37-year-old recently pulled the curtain on the process behind BLUE LIPS. "I knew where I was going with it in 2019," ScHoolboy Q told BACKONFIGG in an interview published Saturday (March 2). "Most of these songs were recorded early, lyrics wise. I always tell people, I’m more of a producer than I am a rapper. I explained everything… and we took literally almost five years *laughs*. That’s just how I work. I got more songs than 'Pac, for sure. If I’m being honest, I recycle a lot of lyrics. I have a lot of songs, but I take words from other songs."

Q Reveals Five-Year Process Behind BLUE LIPS

Meanwhile, what do you think about this album ranking? Do you agree or disagree with his praise of BLUE LIPS, and with fans calling it the album of the year so far? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on ScHoolboy Q.

