ScHoolboy Q Doesn’t Drop An Album Every Year For This Reason

Among the many incredible MCs that came up in the early 2010s, ScHoolboy Q is certainly one of the most well-respected among his peers. Moreover, his illustrious career has markers of conceptual excellence, hard-hitting aggression, impressive lyrical displays, and a commitment to only dropping when he feels like he has to. During a recent interview with the BACKONFIGG podcast, the TDE MC revealed why he doesn’t drop an album every year and why he’s slowed down on his releases. That will most likely change soon, as he’s been teasing the prompt arrival of his next project this year. While shouting out his contemporaries’ trajectory (Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Danny Brown, and Mac Miller), the L.A. rapper explained how none of them treated hip-hop like a sport to dominate.

“This is our life, like me talking about our situations,” ScHoolboy Q expressed to the co-hosts. “You know, the s**t we done been through, homies we done lost to the system or to the streets. Like me talkin’ about my mama trauma from her own brothers. You can’t compare that to somebody that won an NBA championship.”

ScHoolboy Q Opens Up On How His Personal Experiences Impact His Artistic Process

Schoolboy Q explains harrowing reason he doesn’t drop albums every year

“When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year,’” ScHoolboy Q continued. “I’m like, no, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chilli. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences. As a[n] artist, if I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out.” Overall, it’s a very respectable and understandable perspective from one of the West Coast’s biggest musical voices in the 2010s and beyond.

Meanwhile, amid song previews and here-and-there comments on his next release, the 36-year-old is building up a lot of steam. With these thoughts in mind, fans expect this new phase to be a powerful and intent-driven effort from the artist. We’ll have to wait and see exactly how that drive and determination pans out. For more news and the latest updates on ScHoolboy Q, stay up to date on HNHH.

