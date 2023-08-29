ScHoolboy Q Is Gearing Up For Exciting New Music Soon

Los Angeles, California’s own ScHoolboy Q has left fans starving for new material ever since CrasH Talk back in 2019. The only solo music we have from Q is the 2022 single “Soccer Dad” in 2022. A fun but hard-hitting track featuring a cool drum loop and sample, it is the rapper at his finest. Unfortunately, we have not heard much from the “Collard Greens” artist. That is until recently, over the past couple of months.

Back in June, Q and his team put out some updates on a new album coming, “very very soon,” and shortly after that, a video clip began to circle on Twitter. It features the likes of labelmates Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad and SiR going berzerk behind the turntables to the new unreleased music. It sounds fantastic and we hope to hear it in the form of a single or on the forthcoming record. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and ScHoolboy Q is teasing his fans relentlessly once again.

ScHoolboy Q Has Some Heat Coming

An Instagram account hiphop.talk, posted a short video clip highlighting how underrated the California rapper’s discography is. The caption says, “Do NOT sleep on ScHoolboy Q‼️ One of the best/ my fav rappers of this generation 🔥🙏” Q responded in the comments, replying with, “WatcH How I come tHis year ✊🏾” It seems to be only a short matter of time before we finally hear him on the mic again. Hopefully that is the case so we can bring it you first.

What are your initial thoughts on these two videos surrounding ScHoolboy Q? Do you agree with the Instagram post that he is underrated? How does the new music from Q sound in the Twitter clip? We want to hear what you have to say, so leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

