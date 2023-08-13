ScHoolboy Q Previews New Song

Earlier this summer, ScHoolboy Q promised fans that some new music is on the horizon. Since then, however, listeners have heard little from the performer. It appears as though they could be getting a new song in the near future, however, based on a recent clip. In the clip, ScHoolboy Q and his crew are seen vibing to an energetic, previously-unheard track.

Though an official release date for the song has yet to be revealed, the teaser has managed to get fans excited to hear something new. As expected, they sounded off in the comments. The track would be ScHoolboy Q’s first single since 2022’s “Soccer Dad.” His new album will also follow his 2019 LP CrasH Talk, and is set to arrive “very very soon.” In June, the hosts of the Back On Figg podcast, who’ve been involved in the production of the album, gave fans a highly-anticipated update.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Net Worth 2023: What Is The TDE Rapper Worth?

ScHoolboy Q Teases Some New Music

ScHoolboy Q has new music on the way 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/lAI8gLIpg0 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 12, 2023

“We been in the mixing process of ScHoolboy Q’s album,” one explained, “That sh*t is coming very very soon.” “The album sounding fire,” they added, “We just now letting y’all know. This is something big right now. We have been in the studio with my brother every week. The album sounding fire. Fire, you know what I’m saying?” They continued, “It’s crazy to be in those processes because I’ve never really been in the mixing process. It’s also an experience, you feel me. And we kind of documenting the whole process… The album is there.”

ScHoolboy Q claimed that the follow-up to CrasH Talk would arrive in 2020, however, fans have yet to hear it. In 2021, the rapper previewed a few new songs on Twitch, though they were never officially released. At the time, he claimed that the album would be entirely different than the rest of his discography, saying that he was working “Really, really hard” on it. Based on the recent teaser, it appears as though fans can look forward to finally hearing it soon.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Confirms His New Album Will Arrive “Very Soon”

[Via]