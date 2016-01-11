Releases
- MusicScHoolboy Q Doesn't Drop An Album Every Year For This ReasonThe TDE MC explained his thoughts on the matter while shouting out the fellow excellent artists that came up alongside him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersKanye West Reveals Late 2020 Yeezy Release DatesKanye West has plenty of sneakers planned for the end of the year.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingWWE Fires Alarming Number Of SuperstarsWWE has released Kurt Angle, Rusev, Rowan, Lio Rush, Sarah Logan, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" & "Cats" Both Let Downs In Box OfficeBoth films missed the mark.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO January Release Schedule: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "John Wick 3" & MoreHBO has a few hits on the way.By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix's January Additions: "Bojack Horseman," "Lord of The Rings," & MoreNetflix is kicking 2020 off with a bang.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentNetflix's Arrivals For May 2019: "Matrix" Trilogy & Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It"Netflix bulks up on classic material in the month of May.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Promises Musical Onslaught Starting In March: "Chixtape 5" & MoreTory Lanez isn't kicking up his feet anytime soon.By Devin Ch
- MusicSnoop Dogg Releases New Cookbook For Holidays “From Crook To Cook”Snoop Dogg shares 50 of his own recipes for the Holidays.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWiz Khalifa's "Kush & Orange Juice" Finally Released On Streaming ServicesIt's about time this classic mixtape finds its way onto streaming.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug Finally Blesses Fans With "On The Rvn" ProjectThugger delivers on his promise. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Releases His "Binge" EPStream MGK's new "Binge" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Drops Off New Song “XTCY” Via DJ Clark Kent: ListenDJ Clark Kent was given the green light to drop a new Kanye West song called "XTCY."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentThe Avengers Will Return For More Films After "Infinity War" SequelYour favourite roster of superheroes will return for future projects. By David Saric
- MusicRae Sremmurd Announce Release Date For "SR3MM" Triple AlbumAfter a long wait, we finally have a release date for Rae Sremmurd's triple album.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Is Releasing His Own "Who Run It" Freestyle Tonight21 Savage is hopping on the "Who Run It" freestyle craze.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Is Releasing His "Who Run It" Freestyle Thanks To DrakeDrake slid in G Herbo's DM's with a request and Herbo is coming through.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem "Nowhere Fast" Extended Version Dropping TonightThe Kehlani-featured "Revival" cut will be released in longer form tonight.By Alex Zidel
- Life"Cherry" Air Jordan 13, "Motorsports" 4s And More To Retro Next YearA sneak peek of next year's Air Jordan lineup.By Kyle Rooney
- MixtapesYoung Thug Releases New Project "Im Up"Young Thug drops off his highly anticipated new mixtape "I'm Up."By Kevin Goddard
- TVAction Bronson's Vice Show "Fuck, That's Delicious" Gets A Release DateAction Bronson makes the jump from your computer screen to your living room soon. Hopefully he doesn't break anything.By hnhh