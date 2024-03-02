ScHoolboy Q Gets First Week Sales Projections For New Album "BLUE LIPS"

ScHoolboy Q may have just crafted a gem of the 2020s with his new album BLUE LIPS, his first in five years. Moreover, fans have been very receptive to the comeback, singing the tracklist's praises and breaking down all the intricacies within. Although this is still a very big release, it also feels like it really cements the TDE MC's legend status rather than forge a new claim to the throne. Despite that, it seems like he will still make a big commercial impact and set up many more great albums to come. Furthermore, the first week sales projections for the LP are here via a HITSDailyDouble report.

According to this report, BLUE LIPS is expected to push between 30K and 35K album-equivalent units in its first week, based on day one streams and sales. While this might not seem like all that impressive compared to other big releases, it's great to see that ScHoolboy Q can make a significant splash after so long out of the game. Of course, the cultural, critical, and fanbase impact was going to be there regardless, and it's much more important than what any numbers suggest. Overall, the "Foux" spitter should be very proud of what he offered here, and of the success it's bound to have.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Shares The “Cringiest” Lyric He Ever Wrote

ScHoolboy Q Performing At TDE's Annual Christmas Event In 2023

Los Angeles, CA - December 19: SCHOOLBOY Q performs at Top Dawg Entertainment's (TDE) 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Not only that, but projections indicate BLUE LIPS will be the highest-charting album to debut this week on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It will be interesting to see if ScHoolboy Q can top other charting 2024 releases as of late in the rap world, namely Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1 and Yeat's 2093. As for this week, it seems like Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time will nab another non-consecutive week as the highest-charting album in the U.S. You probably still haven't forgotten the absolutely dominant run that this country record went on in 2023, and it looks like it won't slow down just yet.

Meanwhile, if you're curious, you can check out fans' reactions to BLUE LIPS and see if you agree. What did you think of this new album, and how do you feel about these first week sales projections? Whatever the case, let us know down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on ScHoolboy Q.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Disses DJ Akademiks On ScHoolboy Q’s New Album “Blue Lips”

[via]