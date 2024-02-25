"Vultures" Beats Yeat's "2093" For No. 1, Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Get Second Week On Top

The Billboard 200 albums chart dated March 2 might go down as one of the most competitive of 2024 when it comes to its two top spots. Despite previous reports, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures 1 ended up beating out Yeat's 2093 for the number one spot. Moreover, Vultures spends its second week atop the charts with around 75,000 equivalent album units in its second week in the U.S., according to Billboard themselves and Luminate, an independent data provider. On the other hand, 2093 debuts at the No. 2 spot with around 70,000 album equivalent units, which is the California native's best-performing week yet on the chart.

As for 2093, this album had a couple of versions come out which contributed to this chart performance. First, the project's core edition released on Friday, February 16, with 22 songs and a whole lot of praise from casuals and die-hards alike. Then, Yeat dropped two new songs for it the following day, these being "As We Speak" with Drake and "Never quit." Finally, on February 21, he dropped a version of the LP with four additional tracks exclusively on his website.

Vultures & 2093 Lead The Billboard 200 This Week

Meanwhile, Vultures has been through so many changes, alterations, and cycles that it's hard to tell what it's current status is. The good news for fans is that it's back on Apple Music after briefly disappearing on Saturday (February 24). However, as of writing this article, there are two versions of the project available: one with a capitalized title and one with an uncapitalized title. It's been really bizarre to witness all these removals, disputes, and of course all the controversial content behind Ye's rollout antics and statements.

In fact, there's a Vultures cut that isn't on Apple Music, but returned to Spotify after it was removed from both streamers for unrightfully sampling Donna Summer. But all that aside, and no matter what you think of these Billboard placements, these are still great achievements to celebrate. The "Breathe" MC had his best commercial performance yet, and the "BURN" duo continue to make this one of the most commercially successful independent releases ever. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, and Yeat, come back to HNHH.

