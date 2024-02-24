Yeat's "2093" Expected To Have Chart-Topping Debut, "Vultures 1" Barely Misses Out On Second Week At The Top

2093, the latest album from breakout star Yeat, is expected to debut atop the Billboard Album 200. According to Hits Daily Double, 2093 is projected to sell around 72,600 units in its first week, which should be enough to deny Vultures 1 a second week at the top of the chart. However, it is not going to be a runaway debut for Yeat. Vultures 1 is projected to sell a little over 72,400 units in its second week. 2093 is light on features but does have tracks with Future, Lil Wayne, and Drake.

However, Yeat also hinted that he might be stepping away from music after 2024. “Imma give yall a year of music then Imma tuck away and work on something life changing, ok,” he wrote on Instagram. 2093's release came after months of teasing and hype from the Portland rapper.

Read More: Yeat Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Yeat Used Young Thug Lyrics As His Yearbook Quote

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Yeat performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Meanwhile, last year, Yeat went viral for his alleged yearbook quote. According to images shared online, his yearbook quote is lyrics attributed to "Thugga". Except the quote is wrong. Or at the very least, it's not one continuous lyric. According to the image, Yeat submitted "I got hundreds on top of hunnids. That blue cheese, NOT ranch." But this appears to a mashup of two lyrics. The first part of the quote is from "Problem". Meanwhile, the second half of the quote is from "Homie". The two lyrics in full are "I got hundreds sittin' on hundreds, that blue cheese, I'm not ranchin'" and "I got blue cheese on me, all hundreds/Blue cheese no ranch."

However, that's not the only thing people were reacting to in the image. While most people have a very standardized yearbook photo. Meanwhile, he is draped in tartan and wearing ski goggles, which is certainly a look. However, the combination of the irregular photo and the weird lyric has led many people to declare that the image is faked. Furthermore, the image has been circulating since late May, around when Yeat and Young Thug collaborated on "My Wrist". Do you think it's real?

Read More: Yeat Honored By Texas Southern University's Marching Band

[via]