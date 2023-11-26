Yeat Honored By Texas Southern University's Marching Band

The marching band at Texas Southern University performed Yeat's 2023 song, "Bigger Then Everything" in a video circulating on social media, this weekend. The surprising moment has been catching the attention of music fans online.

When No Jumper shared the video on Instagram, one user commented: "Making no jumper is crazy yall wouldn’t understand if you didn’t march at an hbcu." Another joked: "Nah they got the wrong sheet," while a third user remarked: "The only thing missing in this is the ski mask."

Yeat Performs At Wireless Festival 2023

Yeat has been in the midst of a huge year after performing at Wireless Festival, back in July. Months later, he collaborated with Drake on his new album, For All The Dogs, for the song, "IDGAF," as well as for the Toronto rapper's NOCTA partnership with Nike. "IDGAF" debuted at number one in Canada and on the Billboard Global 200, and at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Other collaborators on For All The Dogs included Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, and several more. Check out Texas Southern University's performance of "Bigger Then Everything" below.

Texas Southern University Performs Yeat's "Bigger Then Everything"

Yeat released "Bigger Then Everything" as the second lead single from his next album. Bnyx, Shadyboy, and Classy all teamed up for production on the track. Yeat reflects on his past and rise to fame with his lyrics. It arrived less than a year after his previous project, Afterlyfe, which he dropped in February 2023. The album debuted and peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 after selling 54,000 units in the first week. The figure marked Yeat's first top-five and highest-charting project on the list. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yeat on HotNewHipHop.

