PartyNextDoor is an emerging Ontarian R&B vocalist recently signed to Drake OVO sound imprint, his work containing trace elements of Electronic Dance Music. You may recognize his voice from Drake's "Own It" and "Come Thru", two choice cuts from his 2013 album Nothing Was The Same. Most recently, he released his debut, self-titled EP in October 2013, which included the standout, Drake-assisted single "Over Here", and accompanied Drake, Future and MIguel on the North American leg of his Would You Like A tour (this was PND's first time touring). Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks. He's in the right camp.