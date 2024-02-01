2093
- Music"Vultures" Beats Yeat's "2093" For No. 1, Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Get Second Week On TopThis was an incredibly tight race, and although Yeat fans might be disappointed, this is still an incredible achievement for all artists here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat's "2093" Expected To Have Chart-Topping Debut, "Vultures 1" Barely Misses Out On Second Week At The Top"Vultures 1" falls just a few hundred units short of a second week at number one.By Ben Mock
- ReviewsYeat "2093" Album ReviewOver the past few years, people have doubted whether Yeat is the future of rap. This industrial, misanthropic, and hard-hitting LP silences all opposition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat "2093" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise YouEven though it's still too early to tell how the new album will perform, it looks like initial streams and purchases are promising.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYeat & Drake Team Up Again On New Single "As We Speak": StreamJust hours after dropping his new album "2093," the Portland MC tapped The Boy again for another wild and creative collab.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat Has Fans Singing His Praises After Dropping Futuristic New Album "2093"Yeat delivered something fresh and exciting.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesYeat Unveils Highly Anticipated Album "2093"The long awaited project finally arrives.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYeat "2093": 5 Things We Want To See From His Next AlbumIs this the Portland rage exponent's last chance to make it big? If it is, we hope these elements and many more make it a truly special album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat Unveils Massive Tracklist For Upcoming "2093" LPRumored collaborations include Childish Gambino, Drake, Future, and Lil Wayne. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?Discover Yeat's path to a $5M net worth, from breakout hits to strategic collaborations.By Axl Banks
- MusicDrake Hits Up Yeat On FaceTime, Fans Joke He's Talking To His CrushIs a new Drake and Yeat collab on the way?By Alexander Cole